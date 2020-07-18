Death notices for July 11-17

–Death notices for July 11-17, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Edward David Dunn, 58, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 12, 2020.

Carol Lynn McGuffin, 77, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 13, 2020.

Regina Lynn Douglas, 58, a La Quinta resident, passed away on July 11, 2020.

Chazahla Cynclaire, 87, a Templeton resident, passed away July 17, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

