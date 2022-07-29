Death notices for July 12-27

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 12-27, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Sharon Kay Taylor, age 72, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, July 27.

Edward F Murphy, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 12.

Jolene Harms, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27.

Jason Duane Curtis, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, July 26.

