North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 15-16. Courtesy of Chapel of the Roses Atascadero:

Dena Marie Peterson, age 92, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, July 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Rudolpho J Garza, age 65, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, July 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

