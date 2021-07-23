Death notices for July 18-20

Bernard Nolan, age 61, a resident of Templeton, passed away on July 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Erwin Zale, age 92, a resident of Cambria, passed away on July 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

