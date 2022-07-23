Death notices for July 19-20

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 19-20, courtesy Chapel of the Roses and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Shirley Gehre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 19. Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Almina Jean Strong, age 94, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Almina was born on Oct. 12, 1927. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related