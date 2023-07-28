Death notices for July 19-24

North County death notices

Judith Friend, age 90, a resident of Cambria, passed away on July 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Jacquard Guenon, age 74, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ronald Robinson, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ronald Dan Dusi, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, July 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Grace Ann Leblanc, age 56, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, July 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Eustaquio Ceballos, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, July 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

John Williams, age 97, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, July 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

