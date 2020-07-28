Death notices for July 24-27

–Death notices for July 24-27, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Aaron Henry Wolfsen, 51, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Steven Herbert Banta, 75, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 25, 2020.

Donald Richard Eaton, Rear Admiral, 83, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 25, 2020.

Irma Gloria Martinez, 71, a Shandon resident, passed away on July 24, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

