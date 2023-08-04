Death notices for July 24-31

North County death notices

William Douglas Gates, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, July 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Arabella Aleia Alvarado, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 30. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Christine Marie Love, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, July 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gregory Thames Ash, age 65, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, July 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lance Ryan Griffith, age 53, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, July 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Rita Marian Roben, age 84, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Virginia Louise Knight, age 86, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, July 31. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Tara Skinner, age 61, a resident of Santa Margarita passed away on July 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

