Death notices for July 26- Aug. 3

–Death notices for July 26-Aug. 3, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Katherine Holdren, 97, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Sarah Marie Murphy, 25, an Atascadero resident, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California.

James Russell MCCOY, 88, a Templeton resident, passed away on July 28, 2020.

James Oliver Robinson, 67, a San Miguel resident, passed away on July 29, 2020.

Oscar Donald Blackwood III, 70, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 30, 2020.

Ruth VonDollen, 94, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020.

Helen Darlene Sparks, 75, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020.

