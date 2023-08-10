Death notices for July 26 – Aug. 5

North County death notices

Rene Castro, age 68, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Rita Ellis a resident of Atascadero passed away on July 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Kathryn Garcia age 71 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on July 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Betty Snell age 83 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Aug. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Sharon Thompson age 64 a resident of San Miguel passed away on Aug. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Beatriz de la Pena, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on July 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Marcia Klein, age 94, of Santa Maria, passed away on Aug. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

David Denton Davis, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jon Chris Baldwin, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on July 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Randy Kent Clark, age 74, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Anna Ray Harmon, age 54, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media