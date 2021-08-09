Death notices for July 29 – Aug. 6

Gwen Baker, age 65, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Aug. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Evelyn Ingram, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

