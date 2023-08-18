Death notices for July 31 – Aug. 14

North County death notices

Nancy White, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ernest Porter, age 79, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Katherine Yarbrough, age 74, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Aug. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Alejandro Botello Ochoa, age 96, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Rita Cabrera-Quintero, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, July 31. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Linda Louise Bishop, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Walter Burch, age 73, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Curt Lee Dubach, age 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Patsy Carol Lawhorn, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Barbara Ann Morgan, age 80, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

