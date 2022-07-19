Death notices for July 4-15

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 4-15. Courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses:

Robert W Bardi Sr., age 87, of Creston, passed away on Thursday, July 14. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Megan Cordero, age 34, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, July 4. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Clifford Vogel, age 72, of Holiday, Florida passed away on Friday, July 8. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Mitchell Donald Jercich, age 89, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, July 15. Under the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

