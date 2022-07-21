Death notices for July 6-18

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 6-18. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Janice Feuerbacher, age 82, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on July 18.

Wilma Lea, age 98, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 10.

Emilio Gacria, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 20.

Volkmar Metzler, age 82 a resident of Los Osos passed away on July 6.

Mary Garcia, age 92, a resident of Los Osos passed away on July 13.

Karl Hansen, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on July 11.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related