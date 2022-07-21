Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 21, 2022
Death notices for July 6-18 

Posted: 5:04 am, July 21, 2022 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 6-18. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

  • Janice Feuerbacher, age 82, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on July 18.
  • Wilma Lea, age 98, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 10.
  • Emilio Gacria, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 20.
  • Volkmar Metzler, age 82 a resident of Los Osos passed away on July 6.
  • Mary Garcia, age 92, a resident of Los Osos passed away on July 13.
  • Karl Hansen, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on July 11.

 

