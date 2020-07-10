Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 11, 2020
Death notices for July 6-8 

Posted: 11:48 am, July 10, 2020 by News Staff
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

–Death notices for July 6-8, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

  • Betty Sue Dills, 79, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 6.
  • Ross James Stone, 63, a San Miguel Resident, passed away on July 8.
  • Louis Albert Gonzales, 91, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 9.
  • Martha Elizabeth Sedgwick, 95, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 22.

 

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

