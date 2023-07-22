Death notices for July 8-19

North County death notices

Sandra Serra, age 83, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Stromberg, age 70, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Grace Leblanc, age 56, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dale Ellis Spradley, age 78, of Shandon, passed away on Friday, July 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

David Azbell Steaffens, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, July 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jon Anthony Demorales, age 81, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, July 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Darrell Rolland Nash, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, July 18. Darrell was born in Kennett, MO. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Keith Morrison, age 91, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Monday, July 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Sherilyn Kay Izatt, age 82, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, July 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Quenton Hayes, age 74, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, July 15. Quenton was born in West Liberty, KY. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Peter Robert Russell, age 79, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, July 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Watson, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, July 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

