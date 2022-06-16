Death notices for June 14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 14. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Billy Parker age 83 a resident of Grover Beach passed away on June 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bobby King age 88 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on June 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

