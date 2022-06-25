Death notices for June 16-18

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 16-18. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

Alicia Bradbeer, age 64, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Jay William Zink, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

