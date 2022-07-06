Death notices for June 24- July 3

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 24-25. Courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses:

Gary Lynn Miller, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 24.

Robert Orville Carr, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, June 28.

Gary Moore, age 83, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, July 3.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

