Death notices for June 28

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 28. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

Joseph William Huskey, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kyle Nathan Hoyt, age 24, of San Simeon, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

