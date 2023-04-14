Death notices for March 11 – April 9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 11 – April 9, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Shirley Tatosian, age 94, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on April 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Elaine Moffatt, age 85, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Hallett, age 50, a resident of Bradley, passed away on April 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Frank Barron, age 72, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Wilma Howard, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Shantaben Gordhanbhai Patel, age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Walter Carlton Cromer, age 75, of Templeton, passed away on April 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Donald James Bauer, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on April 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lodene A. Gracia, age 94, of Santa Margarita, passed away on April 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Harry Elmer Blythe Jr., age 95, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 31. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Silvana Liliana Bisbee, age 91, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 4. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Thelma Mae Halebsky, age 99, of Dana Point, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Robert Rector, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Barbara Dell Silas, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on April 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Michael Ray Shroeder, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Rick L. Hurd, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media