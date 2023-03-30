Paso Robles News|Thursday, March 30, 2023
Death notices for March 12-27
Death notices for March 12-27 

Posted: 6:05 am, March 30, 2023 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 12-27, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Eveline Vanlingen, of Atascadero, California passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Thor William Waldo, age 59, of Atascadero, California passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Aleta Amelia Nazarian, age 67, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, March 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Carl Joseph Pasqua, age 79, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

