Death notices for March 12-27

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 12-27, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Eveline Vanlingen, of Atascadero, California passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Thor William Waldo, age 59, of Atascadero, California passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Aleta Amelia Nazarian, age 67, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, March 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Carl Joseph Pasqua, age 79, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

