Death notices for March 2-15 

Posted: 5:10 am, March 17, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 2-15, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation ServiceChapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Bernadine Condon, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Dorothy Blannett, age 86, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on March 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Robert Gagnon, age 91, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Merle Virginia Brinkley, age 94, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Bill Leon Ferrell, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, March 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Candelario Cuevas Martinez, age 50, of Oceano, passed away on Thursday, March 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

