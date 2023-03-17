Death notices for March 2-15
North County death notices
– North County death notices for March 2-15, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:
- Bernadine Condon, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Dorothy Blannett, age 86, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on March 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Robert Gagnon, age 91, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Merle Virginia Brinkley, age 94, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Bill Leon Ferrell, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, March 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Candelario Cuevas Martinez, age 50, of Oceano, passed away on Thursday, March 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.