Paso Robles News|Friday, April 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for March 24- April 6
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for March 24- April 6 

Posted: 5:30 am, April 7, 2023 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 24- April 6, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation ServiceChapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Collin Mccaslin, age 37, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Rajon Begin, age 56, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Gregory Lins, age 82, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Barbara Margaret Weaver, age 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, March 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Robert Marshall Burgess, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, March 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Alvin Earl Bailey, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • David Lionel Dodd, age 86, of Santa Maria, passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Jan Marlene Froelicher, age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, April 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Mrs. Barbara Raminha, age 77, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Julie Ann Devine, age 69, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, March 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Peer Vinther, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, March 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Rajon Barin Begin, age 56, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, March 31. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Sylvia Jeanne Heastings, age 85, of San Mateo, passed away on Wednesday, March 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Leslie Dean Engel, age 93, of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Monday, April 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.