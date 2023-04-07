Death notices for March 24- April 6
North County death notices
– North County death notices for March 24- April 6, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:
- Collin Mccaslin, age 37, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Gregory Lins, age 82, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Barbara Margaret Weaver, age 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, March 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Robert Marshall Burgess, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, March 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Alvin Earl Bailey, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- David Lionel Dodd, age 86, of Santa Maria, passed away on Sunday, March 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Jan Marlene Froelicher, age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, April 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Mrs. Barbara Raminha, age 77, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, March 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Julie Ann Devine, age 69, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, March 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Peer Vinther, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, March 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Rajon Barin Begin, age 56, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, March 31. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Sylvia Jeanne Heastings, age 85, of San Mateo, passed away on Wednesday, March 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Leslie Dean Engel, age 93, of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Monday, April 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.