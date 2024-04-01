Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Death notices for March 25 

Posted: 5:41 am, April 1, 2024 by News Staff

obituaries paso roblesNorth County death notices

  • Robert Lewis Peri, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, March 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Nancy Ann Tyner, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, March 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Catherine Nelson, age 56, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on March 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

