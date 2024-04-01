Death notices for March 25

North County death notices

Robert Lewis Peri, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, March 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Nancy Ann Tyner, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, March 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Catherine Nelson, age 56, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on March 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

