Death notices for March 27 – April 28

–Death notices for March 27 – April 28, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Larry Don Sargent, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 18.

Amelia Casarreal, 93, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 20.

Doris Marie Montague, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 22.

Joe Alan Bauske, 57, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on March 30.

Warren Herbert Biddle, 85, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 13.

Clarrissa M. Franci, 94, an Atascadero resident, passed away on March 25.

Barbara Hart, 63, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 27.

Doris Mercer Ray, 93, an Atascadero resident, passed away on April 28.

Freda Lavelle Hart, 89, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 28.

Richard Henry Beiden 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on April 26.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related