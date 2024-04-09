Death notices for March 28 – April 4

North County death notices

Jean Samuela, age 70 passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Lewis Peri, age 80, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Nancy Ann Tyner, age 87, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Lorraine Eleanor Parilla, age 92 passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Arlene Bernice Fechner, age 85, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marguerite Broome, age 89, a resident of Cambria, passed away on March 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Joanne Nelson age 94 a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Shanda Grunkemeyer-Gibbs age 68 a resident of Los Osos, passed away on March 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Loveless age 88 a resident of Cambria, passed away on March 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Trina Parry, age 83, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media