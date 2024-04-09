Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 9, 2024
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for March 28 – April 4
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for March 28 – April 4 

Posted: 5:27 am, April 9, 2024 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

  • Jean Samuela, age 70 passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Robert Lewis Peri, age 80, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Nancy Ann Tyner, age 87, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Lorraine Eleanor Parilla, age 92 passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Arlene Bernice Fechner, age 85, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Marguerite Broome, age 89, a resident of Cambria, passed away on March 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Joanne Nelson age 94 a resident of Atascadero, passed away on March 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Shanda Grunkemeyer-Gibbs age 68 a resident of Los Osos, passed away on March 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • James Loveless age 88 a resident of Cambria, passed away on March 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Trina Parry, age 83, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.