Death notices for March 4-14

North County death notices

Derrick Beyler, age 46, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on March 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Mark Adams, age 66, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Balint, age 82, a resident of Cambria, passed away on March 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Eleanor Raye Chasteen, age 86, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, March 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Charlotte Pricilla Valentine, age 94, of Morro Bay, passed away on Thursday, March 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media