Death notices for March 6-20

North County death notices

– North County death notices for March 6-20, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Angela Christine Cullors, age 53, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Rowland Lee Tucker, age 58, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Thomas Russell Robinson, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Humberto Flores Covarrubias, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Phyllis Spargo Chiado, age 95, of Templeton, passed away on March 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Joanne Harder Brown, age 91, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Catherine Mary Vanorman, age 82, of Atascadero, passed away on March 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Baby Przybyla, of Paso Robles, passed away on March 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Charles Wayne Capper, age 100, of Atascadero, passed away on March 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Ernest Miller, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on March 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Sharon Miller, age 89, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on March 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Kathleen Malone, age 66, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on March 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

