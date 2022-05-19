Paso Robles News|Friday, May 20, 2022
Death notices for May 16-17 

Posted: 5:29 am, May 19, 2022

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 16-17. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

  • Derek Allis, age 23, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on May 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Robert David Sanner Jr., age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

 

