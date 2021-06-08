Death notices for May 20 – June 6

–Death notices for May 20 – June 6, courtesy Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Marie Rausch, 84, a Templeton resident, passed away on June 6.

Jose Campos Valle, 75, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 2.

Cheryl Carnevali, 63, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 20.

Johnny Robert Church, 67, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26.

Michael Lee Coons, 78, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 31.

Cody Andrew Smith, 18, a Templeton resident, passed away on May 29.

Mary Ruth Hunsberger, 94, a Bradley resident passed away on May 24.

All arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

