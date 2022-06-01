Death notices for May 22-30

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 22-30. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:

Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 23.

Horace George Farmer, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 22.

Richard Gomez, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Thomas Stewart, age 79, a resident of Morro Ba,y passed away on May 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

