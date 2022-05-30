Death notices for May 23-25

North County death notices

North County death notices for May 23-25.

Giovanni Ulisses Castro Hernandez, age 3, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, May 25.

Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 23.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

