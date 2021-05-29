Death notices for May 26

–Death notices for May 26, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Diane Lynn Johns, 50, Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26.

Patricia Sulliean Preston, 92, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26.

Michael Angelo Scaltritti, 57, an Atascadero resident, passed away on May 26.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related