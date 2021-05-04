Death notices for May 3

–Death notices for May 3, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Vicki Inglis, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kenneth Jackson, age 84, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on May 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

