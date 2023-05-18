Death notices for May 6-15

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 6-15, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Carolyn Franklin, age 83, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on May 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

David Snyder, age 92, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on May 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Harriet Arlene Green, age 89, of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, May 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marilyn S Beutler, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, May 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Brian Mott, age 59, of Modesto, passed away on Saturday, May 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Betty Jane Williams, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, April 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Ryan James Scholl, age 28, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, May 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Camille Fedele, age 92, of Templeton, California passed away on Sunday, May 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Judith Diane Rowlett, age 80, of San Miguel, California passed away on Sunday, May 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media