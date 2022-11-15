Death notices for Nov. 10-13

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 10-13, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Clare Marie Kalthoff, age 81, of Alhambra Calif., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Paul Marc Rosen, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Janet Rae Kessler, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

