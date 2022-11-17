Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 17, 2022
Death notices for Nov. 12-14 

Posted: 5:55 am, November 17, 2022 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 12-14, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Michael Anthony Barrett, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14.
  • Virginia Mendoza, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

 

