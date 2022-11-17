Death notices for Nov. 12-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 12-14, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Michael Anthony Barrett, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14.

Virginia Mendoza, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12.

