Death notices for Nov. 16-25

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 16-25, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Julie Carlson-Stanhope, age 65, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Nov. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Frederick Stablein, age 86, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jacqueline Sohn, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Gene Krallman, age 62, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Daniel Emmet Meade, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Daryl Reed, age 60, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

