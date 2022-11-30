Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 30, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for Nov. 16-25
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for Nov. 16-25 

Posted: 5:00 am, November 30, 2022 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 16-25, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Julie Carlson-Stanhope, age 65, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Nov. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Frederick Stablein, age 86, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Jacqueline Sohn, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Gene Krallman, age 62, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Daniel Emmet Meade, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • John Daryl Reed, age 60, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.