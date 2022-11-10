Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 2 – 7, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Virginia Unruh, age 95, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Patricia Bray, age 82, a resident of Shandon, passed away on Nov. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ralph Barrientos Jr., age 85, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jose Felix, age 100, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

