Death notices for Nov. 21 – Dec. 6

North County death notices

Barbara Bryson, age 96, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Theodore Marchand, age 81, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Terry Olson, age 71, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Charles White, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Lynne Offenhauser, age 76, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Dec. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media