Death notices for Nov. 25-28

– Death notices for Nov. 25-28, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Willard Williams, age 61, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mable Cardaronella, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 27. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.

Sharon Vandercook, age 78, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

