Death notices for Nov. 25-28 

– Death notices for Nov. 25-28, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Willard Williams, age 61, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Mable Cardaronella, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 27. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.
  • Sharon Vandercook, age 78, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

