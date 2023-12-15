Death notices for Nov. 29 – Dec. 12

North County death notices

William Harris Jr., age 76, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Dec. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Camden Toy, age 68, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Dec. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Sue Windham, age 85, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on Dec. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Joy Dean Strong, age 82, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Pauline Rippner, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Albert Martin, age 92, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Ella Genece Nelson, age 100, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Easton Don Ramos, age 16, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Dec. 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Beverly Jean Parr, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Dec. 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Elias Daniel Rodriguez, age 77, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

