Death notices for Nov. 29 – Dec. 18 

Matthew Boriack, age 28, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
Fredrick Eugene Martin, age 71, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Joy Dean Strong, age 82, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Janet Joy Miller, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Joanna Ritter Hamburg, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
