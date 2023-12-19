Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Death notices for Nov. 29 – Dec. 18 

Posted: 5:50 am, December 19, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

  • Matthew Boriack, age 28, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Fredrick Eugene Martin, age 71, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Joy Dean Strong, age 82, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Janet Joy Miller, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Joanna Ritter Hamburg, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
