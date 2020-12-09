Death notices for Nov. 29-Dec. 8

–Death notices from Nov. 29- Dec. 8 to, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Randy Tenhaeff, age 61, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Dec. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mitchell Wilson JR, age 51, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Connie Durgan, age 68, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Dec. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Marjorie Jorgensen, age 99, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Terry Enfield, age 59, a resident of Bradley passed away on Nov. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ronald Schmidt, age 90, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Dec. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Alycia Amos, age 45, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Dec. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Judith Anderson, age 79, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Gilbert E. Walton, 90, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Dec. 3. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Leona Frances Young, 78, a Bradley resident, passed away on Dec. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Faye Chapman Walton, 94, an Atascadero resident, passed away on Dec. 6. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

