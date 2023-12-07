Death notices for Nov. 3 – Dec. 2

North County death notices

Gary Kusel, age 75, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Nov. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Karla Newbold Waller, age 94, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Eva Johnson Malone, age 67, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Kathryn Gayle Powell, age 83, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Arthur Ray Pierce, age 87, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Kinsey Howard Tanner, Jr., age 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Hilda B. Thompson, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Billy Don Armstrong, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Erik Leif Rasmussen, age 52, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Charles Maurice White, age 69, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gregory Abiodun Bowlay-Williams, age 69, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Richard Glenn Jones, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27. Richard was born in Oklahoma City. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Walter Raymond Peterson, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Zenayda Garcia de Martinez, age 79, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Dec. 1. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

