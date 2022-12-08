Death notices for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Michael Barrios, age 69, a resident of the Central Coast, passed away on Nov. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Tommy Woods Jr., age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Alvin Lewis Varner Jr., age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Shirley Mae White, age 88, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Sylvia Weber, age 89, of Los Angeles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lindsay Jane Morris, age 20, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Doris Maria Lefevre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Helen Louis Kuhnle, age 91, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

