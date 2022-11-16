Death notices for Nov. 7-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 7-14, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Robert Bowe, age 96, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Nov. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Judy Gaines, age 82, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Linda Morgan, age 73, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Nov. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

John Perry, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Fredrick Schafer, age 72, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

