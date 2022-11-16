Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Death notices for Nov. 7-14 

– North County death notices for Nov. 7-14, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

  • Robert Bowe, age 96, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Nov. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Judy Gaines, age 82, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Linda Morgan, age 73, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Nov. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Perry, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Fredrick Schafer, age 72, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

