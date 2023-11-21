Death notices for Nov. 7-18

North County death notices

James Mambourg Jr., age 82, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Judy Hallam, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Lorna Dean Briggs, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Bruno Giorgio Martinelli, age 74, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Nancy Boydstun, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Ben Henry Swinney, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Larry Marquez, 70, of Emmett, Idaho, formerly of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 15. Arrangements are under the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel (208) 365-4491.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media