Death notices for Nov. 8-27

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Nov. 8-27, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Cory Sidartha Martines, age 44, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

David A Burden, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Daniel Emmet Meade, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Darryl Reed, age 60, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

